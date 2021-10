Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As the Covid-19 scare has muted the celebrations, Durga Puja is being celebrated in a low-key manner in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Saptami puja was performed with the conduct of all traditional rituals as the pandals remain out of bounds for devotees during the festival.

Owing to the restrictions in place due to the pandemic, only seven persons including the priest and ‘Karta’ are allowed in the pandal.