In pics: TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee married to her co-star Vishal Singh? ‘Devoleena Ki Shaadi’ Trends

Mumbai: Devoleena Ki Shaadi’ has been trending on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, Devoleena’s Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa co-star Vishal Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which Devoleena was seen dressed as a bride. She wore a red saree and accessorised her look with silver jewellery. She also wore a garland around her neck.

The actress dropped photos and videos from her haldi ceremony. She adorned a yellow outfit, traditional Bengali bangles shankha, pola (meant for married women), floral jewellery and mehendi on her hands. Not only this, the actress also flaunted her bridal look with a kaleera on her hand. The posts feature her Saathiya co-star and rumoured beau Vishal Singh. This has left fans confused if the duo is tying the knot. They have not officially announced their wedding. In one of the pics, Vishal Singh is even seen applying haldi on Devoleena, while she sits with giggling happily.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena also shared videos from the haldi ceremony, wherein she is seen dancing to Chokra Jawan as Vishal tightly hugs her.

Back in February, Devoleena had shared pictures with Vishal where he was seen proposing her. While fans thought they were engaged, it was later revealed that the post was just a promotional gimmick of their music video.