In Pics: Rukuna Rath Yatra Of Lord Lingaraj

Bhubaneswar: The famous ‘Rukuna Rath Yatra’ of Lord Lingaraj is underway in Bhubaneswar. The chariot pulling began at 4:30 p.m. The Pahandi ritual of the lord will be held between 12:30 pm to 1:30 p.m. The ‘Bahuda’ ritual will be held on April 13.

The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements including traffic restrictions from Mausi Maa Chhak to Rath Road for today and on April 13.

The Rukuna Rath Yatra witnessed devotees congregate in large numbers to pull the chariots of Lord Lingaraj for the first time after two years of restrictions on public participation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the breathtaking pictures from the ‘Rukuna Rath Yatra’: