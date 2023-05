In Pics: Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Delhi: Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement, actor Priyanka Chopra reached Delhi on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a clip of Priyanka exiting the airport.

For her travels, Priyanka opted for a light brown sweatshirt and matching pants. She also wore a black cap, matching shoes and dark sunglasses. The actor also carried a black bag. As the actor walked towards her car, she flashed a smile and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. She also nodded and mouthed ‘namaste (hello in Hindi)’.

We