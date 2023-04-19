In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan attend Citadel Global Premiere

London: Priyanka Chopra was a true stunner in a red off-shoulder body-hugging gown as she attended the London premiere of her upcoming show Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden and husband Nick Jonas were in black at the event. Several pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick posing together for the paparazzi have appeared online and they only show how the two just couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

The event was attended by Priaynka, Richard, Stanley Tucci and others. Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will star in another series as part of the Citadel universe, also attended the event.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel.