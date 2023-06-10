In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Looks Angelic in White Dress And Cute Hairstyle At Bulgari Hotel Roma Opening

Rome: Priyanka Chopra made an angelic statement as she attended the opening event for the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome.

The actress wore a white Giambattista Valli gown with a V-cut neckline, feather-trim sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewelry, namely a statement necklace, and completed the look with white peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

Chopra’s look was from Giambattista Valli’s spring 2021 couture collection. For the collection, WWD said, “the designer didn’t scrimp on the tulle for his signature ballgowns, still wider than any doorframe and as ravishing as ever in dusty pinks, pure white or dramatic black flecked with gold dots.”

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray created Chopra’s look for the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening. Corbin-Murray also works with Simone Ashley, Salma Hayek and Billie Piper.

The actress opted for a unique hairstyle with her hair half down and done in two side high ponytails. Hairstylist Thibaud Salducci crafted it.

In addition to Chopra, the opening party drew Bulgari ambassador Zendaya, Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton managing director Toni Belloni.

The Bulgari Hotel marks the ninth in the jewelry brand’s fleet. The hotel spans more than six floors and covers 151,000 square feet.