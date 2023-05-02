In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black Valentino ensembles for Met Gala 2023

New York: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black for this year’s Met Gala.

The lovebirds made a stylish entrance at Paying a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Priyanka opted for a dramatic Valentino gown with a dramatic ruffled cape and gloves. The actress amped up her look with Bulgari accessories, which included a stunning necklace, ear cuffs. Nick Jonas looked dapper in a Valentino ensemble.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE THE AURA MY GOD !!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/35vQJQfWVx — k. (@karishmaokay) May 2, 2023

When asked about her outfit by the media Priyanka said, “It’s a bespoke piece, and that’s an 11.6 carat necklace. I like a lot of ‘carrots’ in my vegetables”.

Ahead of their big appearance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted on a date night in New York.

Interestingly, this couple had attended the Met Gala in 2017, wearing Ralph Lauren designs and continued their fashion journey by attending the gala in 2019 too.