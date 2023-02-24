In Pics: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and co-contestants spotted at Bigg Boss 16 bash hosted by Shekhar Suman

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been spotted out and about in Mumbai since the finale of Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month. On Thursday, the actor was seen at a party in Mumbai that was hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, who made several appearances on Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka was joined by fellow Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare at the bash. Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma were also seen. Sreejita was joined by her fiancé Michael-Blohm Pape.

Priyanka, who is rumoured to have landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki, wore a little black dress with slit for the party. Sreejita also wore a black party outfit – crop top with shorts. Shiv, too, was seen posing for paparazzi at the venue, and also clicked photos with a young fan, and even picked her up in his arms. He wore a black and grey shirt with white trousers. Soundarya arrived at the party in a shimmery silver dress.

Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare were also present at the bash. While they tried to click a selfie, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Farah Khan photobombed.

Ladies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary coincidentally showed up wearing almost similar outfits. Both of them looked gorgeous as ever in a black dress with a high side slit done in net. Even the neckline of their dress was almost similar.

Shalin Bhanot who made it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss 16 also made his presence felt at Shekhar Suman’s party. He was seen in one of Soundarya Sharma’s videos.

Manya Singh also shared glimpses from the party as she took selfies with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Farah Khan, Shekhar Suman and others.