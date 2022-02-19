In Pics: Prez Kovind, First Lady Visit Srimandir, Seek Blessings Of The Holy Trinity

Puri: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday began his two-day tour of Odisha, during which he visited Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The President accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind- the first lady of the country, his daughter, and other family members visited the Shree Jagannath Temple here and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Later, Kovind and his family had darshan of Maa Bimala and Mahalakshmi and had darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and his siblings in the garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Earlier in the day, the President landed in Bhubaneswar in a special plane and had left for Puri in a special IAF helicopter.

The President was received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, among other dignitaries.