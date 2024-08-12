In Pics | Parade rehearsals ahead of State-level Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Different contingents carried out parade rehearsals ahead of State-level Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hoist the National Flag at 9 am on August 15 and address the gathering, followed by the salute of the combined parade.

The I-Day parade will feature 40 contingents from schools, colleges, police forces, and other organizations.

