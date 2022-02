In Pics: Odisha Team Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Cuttack: Odisha Senior Men’s State Cricket Team’s preparations are in full swing ahead of the Ranji Trophy which begins from February 17 as State batters and bowlers were spotted at the nets gearing up for the much-anticipated ties.

After completing their quarantine, the team have gone into their first practice session before the matches to challenge the Goa team in their first encounter in the ensuing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group-D.