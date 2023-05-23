StateTop NewsTop Posts In pics: Odisha CM, Guv Grace High Mast National Flag Installation Ceremony In Raj Bhavan Premises By Pragativadi News Service Last updated May 23, 2023 9 Share Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the installation ceremony of the High Mast National Flag in Raj Bhavan premises. Guv Graces High Mast National Flag Installation Ceremony In Raj Bhavan PremisesIn pics: Odisha CMOdisha Raj Bhavan
