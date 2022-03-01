In Pics: Noted Bollywood Singers Perform At Maha Shivaratri Bhajan Samaroh In Front Of Lord Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar: A Bhajan Samaroh and Cultural Mahotsav of Lord Shri Lingaraj held at the Bhajan Mandap in front of Lord Lingaraj Temple on March 1, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

The Mahotsav was earlier scheduled to be celebrated as per the previous practice of inviting the National artists.

Noted Odia music director, Manmath Mishra along with 30 Odia singers was also performed at the programme.

State Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro were also present at the Mahashivratri function.

A meeting was held in the chairmanship of lawmaker Suresh Routrauy for the smooth execution of Shivaratri at the 11th-century shrine.

Renowned Bollywood singers–Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anuradha Paudwal were this year’s Maha Shivaratri programme.

The temple committee placed Mahadeepa atop the temple at 10 PM.

Devotees in large numbers visited the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha capital today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri amid COVID restrictions.

Placing of Mahadeepa atop the Lingaraj Temple is a significant ritual of Maha Shivratri as devotees break their fast after it.