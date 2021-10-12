In Pics: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spill Hotness With Latest Photoshoot

New York: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly raised the temperature in the latest photoshoot where the newest power couple scattered hotness.

The power couple graced the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of the magazine hitting newsstands on October 14.

Megan posed naked for the cover photo sitting on a couch while pointing a gun at her rocker beau as he stands beside her.

The actress gave a sultry look at the camera as her long dark locks flowed down her back.

Machine Gun Kelly stood above his girlfriend donning thigh-high leather boots and a knee-length suit jacket.

Another photo from the shoot shows Megan straddling the singer as he rested in between her thighs.

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – exposed his tattooed arms and chest in the shirtless pic while the Jennifer’s Body star held the receiver of an old-fashioned phone to her ear.

The pair embraced for another steamy snap where Megan wrapped her hand around the songwriter’s neck.