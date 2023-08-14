IN PICS: Major Buildings In Bhubaneswar Illuminated With Tricolor Lightning

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of India’s 77th Independence Day, prominent buildings in Bhubaneswar have been brightly illuminated in Tricolour lighting.

The Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan, Lok Sampark Bhawan, Bhubaneswar Development Authority office building, Boyanika etc were seen lit up with Tricolour lights.

The decoration and lighting brimmed the passersby with patriotism. Come let’s take a look at the major buildings and government offices bearing a Tricolour look.