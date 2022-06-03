In Pics: Killer photos of Aakarshika Goyal, known as Sunny Leone of South, are going viral

Aakarshika Goyal, popularly known as Sunny Leone from the South film industry, is known for her hot photo shoots, fashion sense and dance.

Aakarshika Goyal is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos from her social media account every day. Recently some of her pictures have surfaced, which are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In these pictures, Aakarshika is wreaking havoc with her style. Perhaps this is the reason why she is also known as Sunny Leone of South.

Aakarshika goyal is an emerging actress in Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi films. She has just done an exclusive album in Dubai, which is a very popular album.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aakarshika Goyal is famous for her divine beauty, graceful etiquette and mind blowing charm.

Apart from films and albums, she has also appeared in many soap operas. She has so far proved her talent in many serials, magazines, fashion shows, ramp shows, web series, catalog shoots and reference shoots.

Her social media handles have more than 71.3k followers on his Instagram and Twitter handles. Actress Aakarshika goyal film “Na Peru Raja” has been released.

She also said a special thing about social media, “It gives me a chance to connect directly with my fans. This allows you to connect with fans in a personal and authentic way. I am someone who speaks more through feelings than words. I think photos are a great way for me to express myself.”