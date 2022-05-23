In Pics: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker squash split rumours from Italy

Italy: The Phoenix Suns’ star Devin Booker was spotted with his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, and put rumours of the couple’s breakup to rest.

Booker decided to travel with Jenner to Italy, for the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Despite not being a couple that is usually photographed together, the NBA star and supermodel were caught by paparazzi holding hands as they headed to a dinner prior to the Italian wedding of the older Kardashian sister and the drummer.

Booker and Jenner showed up wearing matching all-black outfits with gothic influences, with the model sporting a sheer skirt along with a corset-like strapless top, open-toed shoes and a red-toned choker, while the Suns star simply wore black pants, T-shirt and bomber jacket, along with a necklace.

