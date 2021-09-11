In Pics: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck make romance official at Venice Film Festival

Venice: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of his The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival.

The new couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, made their red carpet debut like it was the early aughts at the Venice Film Festival Friday. They sealed their newly-minted reconciliation with a kiss.

The couple, known to fans as “Bennifer,” walked hand-in-hand ahead of the premiere of Affleck’s new film “The Last Duel.” Lopez wore a daring Georges Hobeika white couture gown with a cascading slit, while Affleck opted for a classic black and white tuxedo with a bow tie.

The couple rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004. The couple got back together after Jennifer ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalised in 2018. Though the couple has not talked much about their relationship since rekindling their romance, their appearance at Venice Film Festival makes it official.