In Pics: ITBP personnel showcase skills on Yoga day

Ladakh: The ITBP has been promoting Yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh over the years by performing Yoga asanas. From Ladakh in the north to Sikkim in the east, ITBP Jawans performed Yoga asanas on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day.

Several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed Yoga at the height of 17,000 feet in Ladakh on the 8th International Yoga Day.

A similar Yoga session was organised by ITBP personnel in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where they performed Yoga at 16,500 feet and 16,000 feet respectively.

Meanwhile, Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practiced Yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim.

A Yoga session was also organised by 33 Battalion of the ITBP in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.

Brahmaputra River: 33rd Battalion ITBP performing Yoga at iconic Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, Assam on 8th

The Himveers stationed at the eastern tip of the nation-Arunachal Pradesh at ATS, Lohitpur practised Yoga with horses.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. Every year, on this day, people gather at a place like Yoga studios or other communal spaces and perform Yoga together.