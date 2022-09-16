In Pics: IAF’s Suryakiran air show kicks off in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited air show by Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force kicked off from Bali Yatra ground on Kuakhai river bank on the outskirts of the city.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic team began exhibiting some jaw-dropping stunts while flying HAWK Mk-132 aircraft projecting its professionalism and precision.

As many as nine Hawk Suryakiran aerobatic aircrafts will showcase various aerobatic maneuvers and formations during the air show. The Suryakiran Aerobatic team will perform full air show for nearly 20 minutes.

Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion and witnessed the Suryakiran air show.