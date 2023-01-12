In pics | Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live; have a glimpse at other performances

In pics | Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live; have a glimpse at other performances

Cuttack: The Hockey World Cup opening ceremony in Cuttack witnessed some serious fireworks on Wednesday. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, also the showstopper for the night, made the fans groove with his sparkling performance. Nearly 40 thousand fans inside the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack sang ‘HOCKEY HAIN DIL MERA’. There were also notable performances from Bollywood Diva Disha Patni, music composer and singer Pritam. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the chief guest for the occasion.

The celebration began with a stunning tribal dance art of the state, which was a fusion of at least six local dance forms choreographed by eminent dance guru Aruna Mohanty.

Odia singers Sniti Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, Lisa Mishra and a host of other performers, including actor-couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu enthralled the audience.

Hundreds of singers from Bollywood and local artists sang the Hockey World Cup theme song that was composed by music director Pritam, who also performed on the stage along with some other singers.