Bhubaneswar: With few days to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, the Chile team arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Men’s Hockey squad of Chile reached Biju Patnaik International Airport here and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

The tournament will be held in Odisha from January 13 to January 29.

The Indian squad was the first to reach Odisha on December 27. Currently it is busy with its practice session at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.