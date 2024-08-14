IN PICS: Govt Buildings In Bhubaneswar Illuminated With Tricolor Lightning On I-Day Eve

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, prominent buildings in Bhubaneswar have been brightly illuminated in Tricolour lighting.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan, Lok Sampark Bhawan, ECoR HQs etc were seen lit up with Tricolour lights. The decoration and lighting brimmed the passersby with patriotism.

Come let’s take a look at the major buildings and government offices bearing a Tricolour look.