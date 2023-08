In Pics: Flood of emotion as scientists celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing on Moon

Take a look at the scene as the lander touched down on the Moon – you can see the sheer relief and excitement from the control room.

ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru was filled with chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the lunar surface.

India is the first country to land on lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3 mission