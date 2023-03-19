In pics – Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Are NOW Married

Mumbai: Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are now lawfully wedded. Eight years after getting officially divorced from ex-husband and Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur exchanged wedding vows with NRI businessman-beau Nikhil Patel.

Seen in various popular shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Bigg Boss 13, and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega among others, Dalljiet was a super excited to be a bride and start a new phase of her life with Nikhil. As he works for a finance company in the UK, the actress is going to leave India and relocate with her son Jaydon after the wedding to be with Nikhil.

The two opted for a white wedding with a tinge of traditional red. Bride Dalljiet wore a white lehenga with a red dupatta and a white-red chuda.