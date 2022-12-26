In pics: Christmas rush leads to heavy traffic congestions in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Scores of people thronged the city’s churches, popular malls and shopping centres to celebrate Christmas which also lead to heavy traffic snarls at several parts of Bhubaneswar.

Thousands of commuters were stranded along Rasulgarh-Kalpana square road as vehicular traffic came to a standstill for at least three hours with none able to address the problem. People had to spend much of their early evening trying to get out of the traffic jam as police was happy looking the other way.

At Rasulgarh Square, the traffic moved at snail’s pace for over three hours as there was a beeline of vehicles from Rasulgarh Square along Cuttack-Puri Road and vice-versa. The police attributed the massive rush to hundreds of people visiting a mall in Rasulgarh.

Many vehicles passing through Cuttack-Puri road wanted to take a U-turn to visit the mall. Buses coming towards Rasulgarh Square on the service road and vehicles approaching from Bomikhal flyover made the traffic situation even worse.

Besides, the vehicles having queued up on the road to enter the mall and those exiting it from Rasulgarh Industrial Estate added to the traffic woes.

