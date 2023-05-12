In Pics: Chaka Dera Ritual Completed In Puri For Rath Yatra

Puri: Ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra this year, the most-awaited ritual of the Chaka Dera was conducted amid the chants of Jai Jagannath and Hari Bola in presence of servitors on Bada Danda.

As per tradition, the Chaka-Akha Dera ritual which means the fixing of two wheels and an axle of each chariot of Lord Balabhadra, Jagannath, and Devi Subhadra is conducted on the occasion of Bhaunri Jatra, the last day of the Bahara Chandan Yatra of the deities. After the conclusion of the Bahara Chandan Jatra, the remaining 21 days of the Bhitara Chandan Jatra will be completed inside the premises of Shree Jagannath Temple.

On this auspicious day, the most important driving support of the chariots, the main central wheel and axle system called Nahaka Chaka and Nahaka Akha are fixed with each other. The installation of this part will help build the other portions of the chariots.

Out of the total 42 wheels of all the three chariots, as many as 20 wheels have already been constructed. As part of the ritual. three Puja Pandas take out three different Agyan Mala (divine garland of consent) from each deity in a procession to the Ratha Khala with pomp and show. Thereafter, the Maharana servitors begin installation of wheel and axle.

The rest of the wheels and axles will be installed in a phase-wise manner.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the 21-day long Bahara Chandan Jatra at Narendra Puskarini, the deities of Madan Mohan, Bhudevi, Sridevi, Ramakrushna return to Srimandir in a grand procession. The district administration has ensured all arrangements for observance of the festival. A total of five platoons of police force has been deployed to enforce section 144 in and around the temple and Narendra Puskarini area.