In Pics: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Looks Stunning in New Cover Photos for Vogue Korea

Seoul: Vogue Korea released additional ‘surprise coVer’ images of BTS’s V for their October issue. Taking to their official Twitter, Vogue Korea wrote, “V of BTS is always fresh and astonishing. Releasing the surprise cover of V and Vogue Korea’s October issue. *A gift for Vogue’s audiences! Along with the covers released last week, revealing three additional ‘Surprise Covers’ of V.”

In the cover images released, V impressed many with his aura filled with elegance and charisma. In one of the cover images, V was seen biting down on a gold necklace, while looking off to the side with an unreadable expression. In another cover image, V wore an all-white outfit, while blowing a yellow balloon with one hand in his pocket. In the last cover image, V wore a white V-neck shirt inside a black blazer while comfortably leaning back on a pillar.

