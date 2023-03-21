In Pics: BTS Kim Taehyung Aka V Looks “Hot” In Sensational Photoshoot For Elle Korea

Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has sent imagination of millions of ARMY soaring. The new photoshoot for Elle Korea is a super hit endeavour.

For Elle’s photoshoot, V wore CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear. In a new, the Winter Bear of Bangtan sported a sexy nose ring for the photo shoot.

In the new set of pictures shared by Elle magazine, V can be seen striking sultry poses for the camera. In the first photo, he gives a snarky side look while he carries the nose accessory with utmost grace. In the second photo, the Christmas Tree singer bares his chest a bit and in the third snap, he holds a lighter in his hands.

Featuring in the April issue of Elle Korea, V has officially joined hands with actor Park Bo Gum to become a ‘Celine Boy’. While the musician has begun representing the luxurious fashion brand since 2023, he has been seen wearing their products for a long time now.