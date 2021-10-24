In Pics: BTS kill it in ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Sound Check; Jungkook’s mint hair goes viral

Seoul: BTS’ much-awaited ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ online concert is hours away. While the BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Sound Check took place on October 24th at 3 PM KST/ 2 AM ET, the main concert will begin at 6.30 PM KST/ 5.30 AM ET.

The globally-loved boyband killed it during their sound check performance as they hit the chords just in practice session.

However, what broke the internet was Bts’ golden maknae Jungkook’s new hairstyle.

JK sported a mint-coloured hair and took the fans, officially known as ARMYs, by surprise.

While fans swooned over the new look, they also did not ignore the pureness of the voices of the vocal line — Kim Seokjin (Jin), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jeongguk/Jungkook (JK).

The rapline consisting of leader RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi) and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) also gave a glimpse of their powerful performance.

In pics: