In Pics | BTS In The Soop S2: ARMYs go wild over RM’s muscular, buff body

Seoul: The BTS fandom, also known as the ARMY, has once again gone wild over the buff body of boyband’s leader RM (Kim Namjoon).

Even the smallest glimpse of his toned muscles have led to a social media meltdown.

In the latest episode of BTS In The Soop S2 (season 2), RM was seen not only enjoying the vacation with fellow band mates but also as an hunk as ARMY noticed significant buffing up.

RM is one of the fittest BTS members. It seems he puts in a lot of effort on his body. His fit body is an inspiration to many.