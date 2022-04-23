In Pics: Bhubaneswar Denizens Beat The Heat As Max Day Temp Soars Above 41 °C

Bhubaneswar: With the mercury on the rise across Odisha, the denizens of Bhubaneswar are reeling under the heatwave conditions as the maximum day temperature soared to 41.7 °C in the State Capital on Saturday.

For the first time this year, the maximum day temperature rose to 41.7 °C in Bhubaneswar and 41 °C in Cuttack, the twin cities of Odisha.

As per IMD’s forecast for Bhubaneswar and neighborhood areas for the next 24 hours, it will be the mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Maximum and Minimum

temperature will very likely be around 42°C and 26°C respectively.

Here are some pictures clicked in and around the city depicting how the denizens are beating the heatwave conditions this summer and continue their daily lives.

Photos By Deepak Mahapatra & Sitendra Sahoo