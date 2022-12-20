IN PICS | Argentina Trophy Parade: Lionel Messi & Co join fans in Celebrations in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi and his teammates received a rousing reception upon arrival in Buenos Aires. Thousands of supporters gathered to welcome their heroes.

Messi and coach Scaloni danced with fellow teammates on the parade bus as it took the players to the hotel from the airport. Even at midnight 2 AM, there were no dearth of supporters on streets of Buenos Aires. Throughout the country, millions took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the penalty shoot-out victory over France in a remarkable final in Qatar. Argentina ended a 36-year wait to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy again.

“I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is. I want them to wait for me, I can’t wait to go there and enjoy it with them,” Lionel Messi reportedly said after reaching Argentina.

