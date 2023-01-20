In pics: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got formally engaged on January 19 in the presence of friends and family members. The couple’s roka had taken place on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and wife Shaila Merchant.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies brings them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant,” their families said in a statement.

Their engagement was marked with an exchange of rings and the traditional Gol Dhana ceremony – a traditional ritual in Gujarati Hindus where jaggery and coriander seeds are distributed at the groom’s place.

For his engagement, Anant Ambani chose a traditional outfit in blue, while Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a golden-coloured lehenga.

Members of the Ambani family stepped out to pose for media waiting outside their residence, Antilia, where the engagement took place. Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, greeted the media persons stationed outside their residence.