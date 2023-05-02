In pics: Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in pearl-embellished white gown

Alia Bhatt looked like a dreamy vision to behold in a beauteous billowing white gown as she arrived at the Met Gala 2023 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 EST (May 2 for India).

For her debut look, the actress opted for a pristine white gown from Prabal Gurung.

The theme for the year “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The exhibit celebrates the legacy of iconic designer who died in 2019. Coming back to Alia’s ensemble – the gown is detailed with pearls throughout and she wore a single glove; pearls and gloves were two of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature elements. The actress’ hair was styled immaculately and she finished her look with statement earrings and minimal make-up. In short, Alia Bhatt slayed in her debut Met Gala appearance. Ahead of her big red carpet moment, Alia teased her Instafam with a silhouette shot and she wrote: “And here we go.”

See Alia Bhatt’s photos here:

Alia Bhatt on the Met Gala red carpet (Image courtesy: AFP)