In pics: Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray Mehendi Ceremony Including Ananya and Many More

Mumbai: Alanna Panday daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday is all set to tie the knot with Ivor McCray. Alanna is an Instagram influencer with more than 1 million followers. The soon-to-be bride and groom, Alanna Panday and Ivory McCary, twinned in green pastel-shade outfits. Alanna opted for a green embroidered lehenga for her mehendi ceremony, while her fiance; looked dashing in a green kurta-pyjama set with a printed jacket. Alanna’s brother Ahan Panday looked dashing in a peach kurta-pyjama set. Alanna’s mom Deanne Panday looked pretty in a peach embroidered lehenga set.



The Panday family, Chunky, Bhavana and Ananya, looked stylish as they arrived at the venue.



The guest list included Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan and his step-mom Helen, Alvira Khan-Atul Agnihotri, Bobby Deol-Tanya and Alanna’s friends Aaliyah Kashyap, with boyfriend Shane Gregoire, and Alaviaa Jaaferi.