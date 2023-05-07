In Pic: Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie On Saturday Outing

New York: Priyanka Chopra is now back to spending some quality time with her little one. The actress in her latest Instagram entry, shared some adorable pictures of herself with her daughter Malti Marie as they can be seen shopping for some stuffed toys. In the first we can see mom Priyanka holding her little girl in her arms as they scout a toy store. In the following images we get her glimpse of Malti as she curiously observes a tiny hot dog stand and plays with other kids including Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Valentina. Sharing the image, Priyanka Chopra captioned the image, “Saturday done right.”

Priyanka Chopra is indeed a doting mother and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The Citadel star, who totally slayed at the Met Gala event earlier this week, also shared some behind-the-scene pictures of herself from the make-up chair with daughter Malti Marie on her lap. Sharing the image she wrote, “Met glam with mama #MM.” See the post here.