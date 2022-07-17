In letter to PM, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges delay in nod for Singapore trip

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to give clearance for his visit to Singapore for the “World Cities’ Summit”. “It is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage… This invitation is a matter of pride and honor for the country,” he wrote

On June 1, Kejriwal had tweeted about him being invited to Singapore to present his ‘Delhi Model’.