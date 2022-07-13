In-house developed 5S- Oil Storage facility inaugurated in Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: A New 5S implemented Oil Storage facility was inaugurated at Power & Blowing Station (PBS) of Captive Power Plant-I at SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The new in-house developed facility was inaugurated by Mr S M Ali, Master Technician, CPP-1, in the presence of Mr B. Sunil Kartha CGM (Power), Mr S L Das, GM In- Charge, Captive Power Plant-3 and other senior officers on 30th June 2022 at Power and Blowing Station of CPP-1.

Notably, the PBS is a vital installation catering to the cold blast air requirement of Blast Furnace -05 and is also an electrical power generating station. The installation has many critical facilities viz. gas-fired boilers, pretreatment and demineralization plant, turbo-blowers, steam turbine generators etc. To meet the lubrication requirements of much rotating equipment in these facilities, different grades of oil and grease are used which are stored in different areas of the unit.

To enhance the safety of the people, equipment, facilities etc and for easier, faster and more efficient utilization of different grades of oil and grease, an enclosed area in PBS was developed using in-house resources for storage of these items.

Following the 5S concept, the total facility of oil storage was developed with earmarked locations for different grades of oil and grease. Each location is identified with a specification tag and also the use for specified equipment. The aesthetically developed facility has a storage capacity of more than 200 oil drums with loading and unloading provisions and has a display of an array of safety wall paintings related to oil and other aspects.