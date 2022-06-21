In a spike, Odisha logs 53 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 53 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 5 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 20th June
New Positive Cases: 53
Of which 0-18 years: 5
In quarantine: 33
Local contacts: 20
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 4
3. Jagatsinghpur: 2
4. Jharsuguda: 1
5. Khurda: 32
6. Puri: 3
7. Sambalpur: 2
8. Sundargarh: 1
9. State Pool: 7
As per data:
New recoveries: 28
Cumulative tested: 31970167
Positive: 1288950
Recovered: 1279479
Active cases: 292
