In a spike, Odisha logs 53 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 53 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 5 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 20th June

New Positive Cases: 53

Of which 0-18 years: 5

In quarantine: 33

Local contacts: 20

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 4

3. Jagatsinghpur: 2

4. Jharsuguda: 1

5. Khurda: 32

6. Puri: 3

7. Sambalpur: 2

8. Sundargarh: 1

9. State Pool: 7

As per data:

New recoveries: 28

Cumulative tested: 31970167

Positive: 1288950

Recovered: 1279479

Active cases: 292