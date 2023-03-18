In a rare surgery; SCB doctors remove 1 kg tumour from patient’s neck

Cuttack: The doctors at the Endocrine Department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have achieved yet another feat by successfully removing a tumour weighing 1 kg from a woman patient’s neck in a rare surgical procedure.

The patient, Pushpa Lehura from Sambalpur district, who had been suffering for the past 13 years owing to the massive growth of the tumour, initially underwent treatment at Burla hospital and was shifted to SCB medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after there was no improvement in her health condition.

A team of six doctors from the Endocrine surgery department removed the tumour from the patient’s body after an operation that lasted for nearly five hours.

Dr Arun Mohanty, Head of the Endocrine Department said, “The patient was suffering for the past 13 years and it was creating problems for her to shallow and breathe properly. After the diagnosis, we decided to perform the surgery on her and it was successful.”