In a major blow, 8 Congress MLAs In Goa Join BJP

Panaji: Eight Congress MLAs from Goa joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, in a huge setback to the party which saw a similar move in 2019.

The eight Congress lawmakers who have joined the saffron camp are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

“We have joined to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” said an MLA after joining the saffron party.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress previously had 11 legislators and the BJP had 20. In July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.