In a first, tumor removed from trachea using ECMO support in SCB Hospital

Cuttack: In a first and rare surgery in Odisha, a tumor was removed from the trachea of a 21-year-old youth from Deogarh district using ECMO support at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to sources, the rare surgery was performed at the Cardiovascular Surgery department of the premier health institute.

The tumor was found in the windpipe, it was not possible to administer anesthesia. So, the surgery was carried out using ECMO support. More such surgery will be performed in the coming days, said Cardiovascular Surgery department head, Prof Dr Manoj Patnaik.