In A First, Minority Faiths To Play Crucial Role In King Charles Coronation

London: The UK’s non-Christian faiths and its Celtic languages will play a prominent role for the first time in a royal coronation when King Charles III is crowned next week, organisers said on Saturday.

The May 6 service at Westminster Abbey will be overwhelmingly drawn from the Christian liturgy as Charles takes an oath, in English, to serve as “Defender of the (Protestant) Faith” and to protect the established Church of England.

But in a first, it will also feature a prominent role for Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jewish leaders, according to the order of service released by the office of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

At the end of the coronation, they will deliver a greeting in unison to Charles declaring that “as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service”.

“We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good,” they will say.

Members of the House of Lords from the minority faiths will hand non-Christian regalia to the king, such as gold bracelets and the royal robe.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading from the Bible at the service, which will also be attended by Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to hold the post and to lead a Western European government.