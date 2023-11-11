In a first, Juvenile convicted in NDPS case in Odisha

New Delhi: The Court of Juvenile Justice Board, Khordha convicted one Juvenile U/S 21(c) NDPS Act, 1985 in STF PS Case No. 28/2021. The juvenile ( CCL) was found guilty and sent to Special Home, Berhampur for a period of 03 years for the offence U/s. 21 (c) of NDPS Act, 1985 with direction to provide reformative service including education, skill development, counseling, behavior modification therapy, psychiatric support and treatment for the period of stay of CCL in the

Special Home. This case relates to seizure of contraband Brown sugar 1 kg 268gram from the exclusive and conscious possession of accused persons on 12.08.2021.

This is probably the first case where a juvenile has been convicted in a NDPS case in Odisha.

In this case, in the night of 12.08.2021 STF, Bhubaneswar apprehended three accused persons along with the juvenile near Khurdha Bus Stand and recovered 1 kg 268 gram brown Sugar & other incriminating articles from their possession,

while they were dealing with brown sugar for their pecuniary gain. After successful investigation, charge sheet was submitted against the accused persons U/S 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. During investigation the seized Brown Sugar was also sent to SFSL, Rasulgarh for chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively. During the trial, prosecution had examined 11 witnesses and examined 44 documents.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime in the State. Narcotic drugs is the main focus area of STF and STF will continue its drive against the such drug peddlers.

1. Complt. Inspr Ashok Ku Giri

2. Investigating Officer: DSP Dillip Sahoo/Inspr Sunita Pradhan

3. Conducting Prosecutor: Sri Ruparanjan Mishra, Cadre APP