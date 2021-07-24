In A First, Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express To Transport 200 MT LMO To Bangladesh

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to transport 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country.

“The Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of LMO to Benapole in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake was completed at 09.25AM.

It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on 24th April, 2021 to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised.

Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible.