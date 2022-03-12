Covid cases in Odisha
In a dip, Odisha reports 83 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 83 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 11th March

New Positive Cases: 83
Of which 0-18 years: 22
In quarantine: 49
Local contacts: 34

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 4
6. Cuttack: 5
7. Gajapati: 8
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jajpur: 1
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Khurda: 5
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nawarangpur: 6
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Nuapada: 1
19. Puri: 1
20. Sambalpur: 12
21. Sonepur: 5
22. Sundargarh: 10
23. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 117
Cumulative tested: 29831243
Positive: 1286540
Recovered: 1276402
Active cases: 977

