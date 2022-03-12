In a dip, Odisha reports 83 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 83 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 11th March

New Positive Cases: 83

Of which 0-18 years: 22

In quarantine: 49

Local contacts: 34

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 4

6. Cuttack: 5

7. Gajapati: 8

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 5

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nawarangpur: 6

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 1

20. Sambalpur: 12

21. Sonepur: 5

22. Sundargarh: 10

23. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 117

Cumulative tested: 29831243

Positive: 1286540

Recovered: 1276402

Active cases: 977