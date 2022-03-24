In a dip, Odisha reports 38 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 38 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd March

New Positive Cases: 38

Of which 0-18 years: 9

In quarantine: 23

Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Boudh: 1

4. Gajapati: 8

5. Ganjam: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 1

7. Jajpur: 6

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kendrapada: 2

10. Khurda: 6

11. Mayurbhanj: 1

12. Sambalpur: 2

13. Sundargarh: 4

14. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 97

Cumulative tested: 30353568

Positive: 1287323

Recovered: 1277677

Active cases: 476