In a dip, Odisha reports 38 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 38 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd March
New Positive Cases: 38
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 23
Local contacts: 15
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Boudh: 1
4. Gajapati: 8
5. Ganjam: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 1
7. Jajpur: 6
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kendrapada: 2
10. Khurda: 6
11. Mayurbhanj: 1
12. Sambalpur: 2
13. Sundargarh: 4
14. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 97
Cumulative tested: 30353568
Positive: 1287323
Recovered: 1277677
Active cases: 476