Imran Khan’s Supporters Place Shipping Containers Outside His Residence To Prevent Police Action

Lahore: As normalcy returned to Lahore’s Zaman Park after scuffles between security personnel and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, former premier Imran Khan’s supporters placed shipping containers outside the entrance of his house and equipped themselves with clubs and slings to protect him from any further police action.

Although the Rangers and police have halted the operation to arrest the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician till Friday at the Lahore High Court’s direction, a heavy contingent of police remained stationed on all roads leading to his residence.

The authorities have suspended the internet service in the Zaman Park area in order to stop the PTI workers present there to upload videos on social media.

A day after the Rangers and police retreated, Imran Khan’s supporters on Thursday placed shipping containers outside the main entrance of his Zaman Park residence, which turned into a battleground on Tuesday after PTI workers engaged in pitched battles with policemen to stop them from arresting their leader in the Toshakhana case, resulting in injuries to more than 60 people, mostly policemen.

A large number of enraged PTI workers on Thursday gathered outside the residence of Khan and managed to erect some tents which were earlier destroyed by the police.

The workers equipped with clubs and slings have pledged to protect their leader from further police action. They were chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the PML-N-led government and the military establishment.

Although a number of PTI workers coming from different parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces arrived here on Thursday to protect their leader, they could not manage to cross the barricades police set up leading to the residence of Imran Khan.

PTI Punjab senior leader Musarrat Cheema said the roads leading to Zaman Park are blocked and containers placed on major highways in Punjab. “We want to warn them that we will continue to defend the leader of the nation. We will not let the future of Pakistan be pledged to these few families,” she said in a tweet.

She further said the Lahore High Court had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest Khan but if this administration defies court orders, they will face the legions of the people.