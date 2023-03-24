Imran Khan’s Protective Bail Extended Till March 27 In Five Cases

Lahore: A top Pakistani court today extended till March 27 the protective bail granted to former PM Imran Khan in five cases related to terrorism after he appeared before a two-member bench here.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the extension of anticipatory bail to Khan after the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appeared before it amidst tight security.

Last week, Khan was granted anticipatory bail in these five cases till March 24.

Of the five cases, one is related to the alleged attack on the judicial complex in Islamabad in which the government law officer objected that Khan should secure protective bail from Islamabad court.

Khan told the LHC that last week on his appearance before a court in Islamabad police and FC (frontier constabulary) personnel fired teargas shells at his car and a clash took place between the PTI workers and police.

Besides, a plot was hatched to kill him there and that is why he returned to Lahore.

“My life is in danger I request the court to watch a video to see that I was waiting outside the judicial complex for 40 minutes as I am speaking the truth,” he said and added he was facing a total of 140 cases out of which 40 were of terrorism and it is not humanly possible to appear in every case.